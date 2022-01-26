DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $110.00

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.00 and last traded at $111.41, with a volume of 32321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 14.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

