Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,235,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $812.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 54.87% and a net margin of 69.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 139.04%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $77,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $208,154 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

