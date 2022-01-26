DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Down 11.9%

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) fell 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. 112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $33,500,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $3,533,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $2,818,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.