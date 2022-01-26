DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Down 11.9%

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) fell 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. 112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. Research analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $33,500,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $3,533,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $2,818,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

