Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 2,481 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 21,574 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.74. 128,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,333,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 134.29%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

