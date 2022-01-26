Doyle Wealth Management Buys 1,157 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 54.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,919,000 after buying an additional 498,758 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $193.75. 23,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,286. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

