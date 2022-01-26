Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average is $159.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.