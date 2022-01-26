Doyle Wealth Management Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,899,000 after buying an additional 50,335 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after buying an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,159. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.