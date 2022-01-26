Doyle Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.30. 121,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,208,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.57. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.84.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

