DragonVein (DVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $132,762.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $132,762.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,699.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.95 or 0.00781886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00246159 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00023180 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004012 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.