Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Plans GBX 0.75 Dividend

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) declared a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:DRV opened at GBX 47.90 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.91. Driver Group has a 52 week low of GBX 44.02 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 71.49 ($0.96). The company has a market capitalization of £24.99 million and a P/E ratio of 25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Get Driver Group alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Norris acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($31,705.34).

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Driver Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driver Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.