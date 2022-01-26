Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.64

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 390074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.46 million and a P/E ratio of -9.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.