DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Achieves Market Cap of $14.65 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.65 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,709,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,380,682,934 coins. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

