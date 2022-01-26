Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.36

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 1310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

DCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.50 and a beta of -1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 61,312 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

