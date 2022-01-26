Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.36

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 1310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.
DCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.50 and a beta of -1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 61,312 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
