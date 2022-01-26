Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.72) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON:DUKE opened at GBX 39.70 ($0.54) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.65). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 24.90 and a quick ratio of 24.43.

In related news, insider Neil A. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Duke Royalty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57), for a total value of £105,000 ($141,662.17).

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

