Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Trading Down 0.4%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $5.13. 12,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 5,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 5,100.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter.

About Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

