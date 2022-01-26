Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DUE. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($45.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €48.85 ($55.52).

ETR DUE opened at €37.24 ($42.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €39.15 and a 200-day moving average of €39.23. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($50.09).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

