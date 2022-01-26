DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) vs. Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Financial Review

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and Sterling Check’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.42 -$149.00 million $1.48 19.89 Sterling Check $454.05 million 3.96 -$52.29 million N/A N/A

Sterling Check has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Sterling Check’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 2.32% 15.76% 3.96% Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DXC Technology and Sterling Check, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 2 9 0 2.67 Sterling Check 0 2 7 0 2.78

DXC Technology presently has a consensus price target of $42.08, indicating a potential upside of 42.95%. Sterling Check has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.67%. Given Sterling Check’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Sterling Check on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

