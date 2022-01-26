DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading Up 7.7%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 6,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 59,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $576.41 million, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 2.41.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.