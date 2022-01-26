e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.