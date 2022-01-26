e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $32.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.
e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55.
In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 373,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
