e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $32.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 373,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

