Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 17.92%.

EBMT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316. The company has a market cap of $155.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

