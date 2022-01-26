Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $620.08

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 620.08 ($8.37) and traded as low as GBX 540 ($7.29). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 550 ($7.42), with a volume of 4,888 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 620.08. The company has a market cap of £142.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,750.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

