EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 1,428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 133,146 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.13.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,617 shares of company stock valued at $40,181,588. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

