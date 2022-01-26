EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

In related news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,784 shares of company stock worth $2,484,785. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

