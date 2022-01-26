EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 87,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in City Office REIT by 57,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $139,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIO opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $763.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

CIO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

