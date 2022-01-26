EAM Investors LLC Sells 12,759 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,140 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at $2,341,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company.

In other news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $510,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.89. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 26.33%.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

