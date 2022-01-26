Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.35. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

EBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 270,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

