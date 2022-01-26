Eastman Chemical (EMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2021 guidance at $8.800-$9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $8.80-9.00 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.13. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

