Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.00

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.18), with a volume of 430173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.80 ($1.18).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.42. The firm has a market cap of £184.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 7.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

