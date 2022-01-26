Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.15.
NYSE EW traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $108.63. 3,081,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,417. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.29.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
