Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.15.

NYSE EW traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $108.63. 3,081,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,417. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

