Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives GBX 1,339.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,339.25 ($18.07).

ECM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.16) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.42) to GBX 1,100 ($14.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.93) to GBX 1,419 ($19.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.21) to GBX 1,450 ($19.56) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.67) to GBX 1,400 ($18.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Electrocomponents stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,090 ($14.71). The company had a trading volume of 677,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,537. The company has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 863 ($11.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,276 ($17.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,182.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a GBX 6.40 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

