Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.
EARN stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $135.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.84. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.92.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 596.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EARN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
