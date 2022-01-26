Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

EARN stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $135.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.84. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 596.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EARN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

