Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELOX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Shares of ELOX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. 238,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.29. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 279.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,086 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $243,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,862,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 83,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

