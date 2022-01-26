Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 595,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 103,139 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,156,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,760,000 after purchasing an additional 299,903 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.