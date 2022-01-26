Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,316 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Employers by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Employers by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 93,161 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Employers stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.02. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.46.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

