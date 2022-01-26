Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Down 22.8%

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s share price dropped 22.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.29 and last traded at C$6.37. Approximately 128,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 183,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The firm has a market cap of C$580.22 million and a P/E ratio of 12.44.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

