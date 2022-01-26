Energi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $152,666.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Energi has a market capitalization of $44.09 million and $152,666.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00178266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00030853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00074790 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00375155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,291,588 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

