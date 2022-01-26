Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Tudor Pickering

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s current price.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

Shares of ERF opened at C$14.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.51. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$3.94 and a 52-week high of C$15.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

