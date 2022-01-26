Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.17

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$42.17 and last traded at C$42.63, with a volume of 58167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$49.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$695,840.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

