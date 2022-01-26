EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of EnLink Midstream worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after acquiring an additional 738,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,371 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 145,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 916,749 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 3.27.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

