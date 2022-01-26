Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend by 59.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. 529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,875. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 401.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,979 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

