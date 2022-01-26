Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $87.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENV. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:ENV opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 152.37 and a beta of 1.23. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Envestnet by 21.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,977,000 after buying an additional 158,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

