EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $445.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $609.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $333.68 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

