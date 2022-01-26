Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.94% from the company’s previous close.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.61.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.