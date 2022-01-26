Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

EQX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 232,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,871. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 51.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 235.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 281,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 209.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

