Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $92.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQGPF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $55.58 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.