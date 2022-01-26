Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $99.04 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after acquiring an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

