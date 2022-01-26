Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.40 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

TSE RCH opened at C$48.08 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$35.60 and a 12 month high of C$50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.39.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

