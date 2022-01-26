Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nomad Royalty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$7.71 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSR. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.54.

NSR stock opened at C$8.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$500.47 million and a P/E ratio of 37.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$12.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 71.98%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

