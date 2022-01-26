Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Down 2.9%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.34. 88,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,310,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.